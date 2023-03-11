Mentoplasty, the Procedure Men Ask For in Search of a ‘Masculine and Perfect’ Face

A well-sculpted and angulated jawline is the beauty ideal that most men pursue; plastic surgeries are a growing trend.

Mentoplasty has become one of the main cosmetic surgeries among men. Jaws with well-defined angles are probably the sexiest and most manly feature by the standards of the last half-century. Data indicates that facial masculinization is a trend, and jaw marking is one of the keys. In the US, approximately 4 million cosmetic surgeries are made per year; out of every 10 patients, four are men.

Behind this canon are iconic celebrities: from John Travolta to Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, and Ryan Gosling; but also the filters on social networks; the front cameras on phones, and experts believe that the increase in video calls since the pandemic detonated an excess of awareness in the appearance of male jawlines.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What Is a Mentoplasty?

To define the jaw in the operating room there are several techniques. For example, there are infiltrations of hyaluronic acid and Botox, that can be reapplied every 6 to 8 months. However, the most definitive procedure is mentoplasty, a surgery that consists of improving, correcting, or modifying the size of the chin.

Surgeons usually perform an examination taking into consideration the three-dimensional relationship that exists in the different areas of the face to determine what type of facial correction or modification to perform. Depending on the patient’s features and the results to be achieved, there are different techniques in aesthetic chin surgery. In general, mentoplasty is usually either chin augmentation or chin reduction, with augmentation being the most common.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The main techniques can be summarized in the placement of synthetic prosthesis in the chin or modification of the bone structure. The duration of both procedures is usually between an hour and an hour and a half.

The Key to Happiness?

Of course, there are no surgeries or physical changes that solve someone’s relationship with their body. But having cosmetic procedures may help reconcile some people with certain body insecurities. Psychological support is also recommended.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story written in Spanish by Cora Bravo in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte