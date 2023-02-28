Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Want Toxic Friendships; Stops Following Kylie and Hailey after Mocking Selena

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Selena Gomez, ending toxic friendships.

It’s okay to walk away from our toxic friendships when we realize they don’t add much to our lives. Miley Cyrus reminded us of this when she stopped following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber after their taunts towards Selena Gomez. The singer had a childhood friendship with Justin Bieber’s wife, but today that has ended after realizing that the people she thought she knew are not what they seem.

Miley Cyrus is our shepherdess, we shall not want! We just learned about self-love and empowerment with ‘Flowers’ and now we realize that not only is it about damaging love, but it’s also a perfect fit for fake friendships.

Miley Cyrus Unfollows Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber on Instagram

With all the controversy surrounding celebrities over the past few days, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have lost over 200 thousand followers on Instagram as a show of support for Selena Gomez who, of course, has had a considerable increase in followers. Apparently, their childish games didn’t only disappoint their fans, other celebrities have already joined the public support, as Miley Cyrus also stopped following the businesswoman and the model, even though she has known the latter since childhood.

Why Is It Okay to Break up with Toxic Friendships?

Breaking up with toxic relationships not only applies to exes, but also to our friendships, those that absorb us much more than they give us, and that’s what Miley has done since years ago she decided to move away from the Kardashian-Jenner clan after status and fame brought them together simply for marketing.

Friends help make life much more meaningful; they provide emotional and also social support, you feel less lonely and happier, and best of all they are mutual feelings. Well, until it’s not, because a toxic friendship generates exhaustion and mental and even physical health problems.

How to Identify a Toxic Friendship

It’s one thing to have a bad day and another to have a really toxic friend messing up with your life. You can identify this because they follow a pattern that never goes away and is constant. You likely have a toxic friend if they:

Make you feel bad

Involves you in gossip

Apologizes hypocritically

Make you feel nervous

Attacks other people for no reason

Upset you

Compare you to other people

Want to be better than you all the time

Try to change you

You don’t feel they give back you what you do for them

You blame yourself for their behavior

What’s Going on with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have always been considered rivals because of, well, yes, Justin Bieber. However, in 2022 it all seemed like peace had come when they posed together for some pictures during the Academy Museum Gala, but it wasn’t so. Well, recently the rivalry is back, and even the Jenner sisters are now involved.

Recently, Selena Gomez shared a video in which she tells her followers that they had laminated her eyebrows too much and, shortly after, Kylie Jenner shared a similar photo tagging Hailey, so fans were quick to ensure that it could be a mockery of the singer.

Later, an old video went viral of Hailey Bieber making a disgusted expression upon hearing Taylor Swift’s name during an awards show, yes, Selena’s best friend, so she didn’t think twice to defend her and comment: “Sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Kylie Jenner clarified that her publications were not any mockery towards Selena, she even assured that she didn’t even see what the singer had uploaded to her networks and, in fact, she gave her reason. “This is not an insult towards Selena, and I didn’t see her posts about her eyebrows! They are creating something out of nothing. It’s nonsense!” wrote Jenner to which Gomez herself responded. “I agree with Kylie, this is all unnecessary, I’m a Kylie fan!”

Thereafter, through a live stream on her TikTok account, Selena Gomez expressed that she would be taking a break from social media and that all the controversy surrounding her was no longer fit for her age. “And yes, I’m going to take a break from social media, because it’s all a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this, so I love them very much. I’ll see you guys sooner rather than later.”

Obviously, the story did not end there because, as we already told you, Kylie and Hailey are being attacked on social networks to the point of losing followers, and even having a regular drop in the sale of their makeup products. On the other hand, users on social networks have created galleries with pictures that show that Hailey Bieber is “obsessed” with Selena, even copying everything she does.

So far, none of the celebrities have spoken out about it; however, we believe that although women today are no longer rivals, it is okay to stay away from people who do not contribute anything to our lives.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

