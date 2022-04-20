A scientist decided to name a millipede after Taylor Swift to honor the singer

The new specimen of millipede was found in Tennessee and was named as a tribute to the singer.

Taylor Swift’s impact and influence on culture are undeniable. As one of the most important singers and songwriters of our time, her name is not only part of more than 200 songs: it is now also the main inspiration for the naming of a new type o insect discovered in the United States, the Nannaria swiftae.

The new specimen is a diplopod, commonly known as a millipede. What is the difference between a centipede and a millipede? The latter has two pairs of legs per body segment, unlike the former which has only one. Millipedes, however, do not literally have a thousand feet: they tend to have a maximum of 400 legs.

Entomologist Derek Hennen and his team discovered the 17 new species of diplopods in Tennessee and published their findings in the journal ZooKeys. It was Hennen himself who named a millipede after the singer to honor how Taylor Swift’s music has helped him get through the tough times.

BIG NEWS! Our new paper describing 17 new species of Twisted-Claw Millipedes from Appalachia is published! I spent 5 years of my life searching for them with @Nannaria1 and @apheloria. I named a new species after my wife, and another after @taylorswift13! https://t.co/QXRT6gk1Px pic.twitter.com/kL4T56P4Qd — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

But it wasn’t just Taylor Swift that the entomologist honored. He also named one Nannaria marianae in honor of his wife:

“And with all these new species come new names! I had fun thinking of names for these species. Here’s one I named in honor of my wife, Nannaria marianae. A little thank you for her patience when we take a nature walk and I stop to look for millipedes.”

And about Taylor Swift’s:

“This new species is Nannaria Swiftae - I named it after Taylor Swift! I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this Tennessee species after her. A great honor!”.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

