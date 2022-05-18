ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for tasteless joke about Amy Winehouse

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - May 18, 2022

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Amber Heard hasn’t completed her pledge to donate 7 million dollars because of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit

lifestyle

Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for tasteless joke about Amy Winehouse

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

The U.S women’s soccer team will finally get an equal pay

lifestyle

The Queen has such a sweet tooth that she keeps a box of chocolate in case of midnight craving

lifestyle

In tears, Amber Heard reveals how she decided to file for divorce from Johnny Depp

lifestyle

Why Johnny Depp hasn’t even stared at Amber Heard during trial is revealed

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

All the celebrities that could testify in court for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

Alexa Martínez
lifestyle

The time Amber Heard was almost sentenced to 10 years in prison in Australia

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Kourtney Kardashian wore a white punkish mini dress for her wedding to Travis Barker

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

This is the official Platinum Jubilee dessert if you are planning to join festivities

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor acknowledged that a cake he offered at his Halloween party, shortly after the singer’s death, “was regrettable at the time and is still regrettable now.”

Eleven years ago, Neil Patrick Harris served a dish at his party for which today he has had to do a lot of explaining and apologizing. In 2011, three months after Amy Winehouse’s death, the actor held a Halloween buffet where he and his husband David Burtka served a meat cake, in the shape of a decomposing corpse, which they called “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

The gruesome, twisted cake, which was offered to party guests, featured the singer’s iconic hairstyle and tattoos, as well as cigarettes and other elements. In case it wasn’t clear that it was Amy Winehouse the one the meat cake represented, its authors added a small card indicating that it was her corpse, made of beef ribs, pulled pork, and chicken sausages in spicy BBQ sauce. Needless to say, it was extremely graphic and disgusting.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And even though the prank happened more than a decade ago, the Internet doesn’t forget when something is insensitive and in bad taste. The image of the cake at Neil Patrick Harris’ buffet rose from the ashes when different users tweeted about it again, but the original image was taken by Justin Mikita, husband of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was one of the guests at the party.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor finally apologized in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable at the time and remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I apologize for any pain this image may have caused.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:Celebrity CultureCelebritieshalloweenAmy winehouse
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING