Olivia Newton-John, the ‘Grease’ star, died at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the iconic actress who gave life to Sandy from ‘Grease’, passed away this Monday at the age of 73.

John Easterling, Olivia’s husband, said in a statement posted on her Instagram account that the singer and actress died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California and was surrounded by family and friends.

The actress, born in Britain but raised in Australia, had been battling breast cancer for more than 30 years, however, the specific cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

A source close to TMZ said she lost the battle “to metastatic breast cancer”.

Who was Olivia Newton-John

Before gaining popularity for her role as Sandy in ‘Grease’, next to John Travolta, Olivia was already a popular singer characterized by her sweet-pitched voice.

In the early 70s, she had many songs hits like “If Not for You,” “Let Me Be There” and “Have You Never Been Mellow”, but her true success came from the movies.

Until 1973, she was basically unknown to the US audience despite having released many singles in England and Australia since 1966. But her luck came when she was casted as Sandy.

Despite having almost no acting experience, she gave an outstanding performance as Sandy, a sweet-natured Australian transfer student who romances Travolta’s alpha greaser Danny at a Southern California high school in the 1950s.

Olivia, next to Travolta, were in charge of many of the film’s songs that became instant hits like “You’re the One that I Want,” “Summer Nights,” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” The role also raised her to a new level of stardom and turned her into a fashion icon in the 80s.

However, Olivia’s biggest hit was “Physical”, released in 1981 and a song that stayed at #1 for 10 weeks, breaking all records in the ‘80′s.

Olivia Newton-John cancer

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but it went into remission and it came back in 2013. It went back into remission but surfaced again in 2017.

