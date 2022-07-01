Paris Hilton canceled on President Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding

The singer and socialite was invited by the president of the United States to an event, but she preferred to go to her friend’s wedding.

Paris Hilton really knows how to be a good friend, as she chose to cancel President Biden’s invitation so as not to miss the wedding of one of her besties, Britney Spears. The Princess of Pop married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony at her home in California last month. During the reception, Britney did not miss the opportunity to recreate the iconic kiss with Madonna.

In an interview with comedian and actress Chelsea Handler on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer, DJ, and socialite mentioned the reasons why she decided not to attend the important event she was invited by President Biden.

Hilton mentioned that Britney Spears’ wedding was going to be on the same day as the event attended by leaders from all over the world and to which she was invited to participate as a DJ, so without much thought she chose to go with her friend.

“President Biden and his team asked me to DJ a dinner where leaders from all over the world would be, but it was the same night as Britney’s wedding, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not going to miss that,’” he said.

Paris Hilton told in the interview that her team proposed she go by helicopter from one event to the other to attend both engagements; however, she didn’t want to be the only one to arrive at a wedding in that means of transportation, so she canceled on President Biden.

When Chelsea asked Paris if she mentioned any justification such as having an emergency or anything like that, the socialite said no, she simply said, “It’s Britney, b*tch.”

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

