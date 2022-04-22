ADVERTISING

Meet Patron, a Jack Russel Terrier that has identified more than 90 Russian bombs in Ukraine

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- April 22, 2022

The two-years-old dog wears a military protective vest every time he does his task.

Most of the times, news regarding an armed conflict is not good, but even in the darkest of times, a beacon of light is possible. Just like Patron, a 2-year-old Jack Russel Terrier that has helped to detect more than 90 Russian bombs in Ukraine.

His work has been going o for over a month since the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine shared this doggy labor.

“A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”, wrote on its Twitter account.

Patron, whose name means “Ammo” in Ukrainian is currently based in Chernihiv, a northern Ukraine city, and works side by side with the pyrotechnicians in the area.

And because safety is the most important thing, whenever Patron is rummaging through debris looking for unexploded bombs, he wears a little military protective vest with its name on it.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Patron’s story is planned to be turned into a film, but as of right now “he is faithfully performing his professional duties.”

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), many residents in Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol and Sumy could face critical and fatal shortages of food, water, and medicines due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

