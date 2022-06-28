Paul McCartney’s toxic and turbulent relationship with Heather Mills

Paul McCartney’s turbulent relationship and divorce to Heather Mills as as controversial as public.

Many Amber Heard supporters have turned against Sir Paul McCartney for projecting a video of Johnny Depp during the live performances of his iconic song ‘My Valentine.’ Although the former Beatle has added his friend Depp since the release of the video in which the actor starred alongside Natalie Portman, since the high-profile trial against Amber Heard, netizens have remarked that his keeping the video is showing his open support towards him.

Several social media users and outlets have condemned the rock star for taking public sides while others have noted that McCartney and Depp have been friends for such a long time and that he actually lived something similar with his former wife, Heather Mills. Like Depp and Heard, Paul and Heather’s relationship was toxic, and turbulent, and ended up in a court with accusations of violence. Both relationships were extremely high-profile and similarly, Paul ended up being acquitted of these severe accusations.

The turbulent ‘love’ story began in 1999 when the couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards. Heather Mills had been a model for years but got some renown after a terrible accident that ended up with her losing her leg. Since then she kept modeling but used her story to inspire others. Paul was certainly hooked on her activist side and later that year decided to collaborate with her foundation to record the song ‘VO!CE.’

Paul was still recovering from the terrible death of his beloved Linda McCartney, who had passed of breast cancer in 1998, but there was something about Heather that really got a hold on him. Heather, on her side, was engaged to filmmaker Chris Terrill when she met Paul, but seeing that there was something special growing between the two of them, decided to call off the wedding. This sparked tabloid drama after Terrill decided to make public his breakup. Still, the new couple seemed happy together and ready to take things to the next level.

After a couple of years of dating (and some romantic songs inspired by Mills), Paul McCartney proposed to Mills in the summer of 2001. The couple tied the knot the next year in a luxurious ceremony in a castle in Ireland. Heather walked the aisle to the tunes of a song written by Paul called ‘Heather.’ It seemed that Paul had found love after the tragic loss of his beloved Linda. But even before the Honeymoon was over, the couple started making the headlines.

One of the biggest issues was a reported beef between Mills and Paul’s daughter Stella. Constant attacks were published on the media making the alleged feud even bigger. According to the media, Stella didn’t trust Heather and was particularly angry about the annual allowance she was receiving from Paul. Years later, Heather gave several interviews saying that her marriage had ended because Stella, calling her a “jealous and evil” person.

Paul and Heather announced in May of 2003 that they were expecting a baby. Little Beatrice Milly McCartney was born that October. The couple kept their marriage a couple of years later until 2006 when they announced their imminent separation. The next year, Heather starred in all sorts of interviews shading Paul making it impossible to reach an agreement on the terms of their divorce. They ended up taking things to court.

Mills was asking for over a hundred million pounds for the divorce settlement accusing McCartney of drunkenness, addiction, and physical violence. She didn’t present any evidence and Paul’s legal team took on her previously published autobiography pointing out several contradictions in her accusations. The judge in charge of the trial even declared that Paul’s evidence was more balanced, and although he was clearly angry at his former wife, he was “consistent, accurate, and honest.” When asked about Heather Mill’s declarations, he stated that “much of her evidence, both written and oral, was not just inconsistent and inaccurate but also less than candid.”

Paul had to pay about 20% of what Mills asked originally, and years after his turbulent relationship and divorce, he found love in Nancy Shevell. They have been married since 2011 and Paul wrote the lovely song ‘My Valentine’ in which Johnny Depp stars and what’s causing some controversy today.

At the end of the day, both cases were quite similar and it’s not strange if Paul feels some empathy towards Depp, whose high-profile relationship and feud have had way much more consequences than Paul’s had.

