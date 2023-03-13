Who Is the Woman Who Went with Pedro Pascal to the Oscars?

His wife? His girlfriend? His sister? Who did Pedro Pascal go to the Oscars 2023 with?

It was all joy and happiness with Pedro Pascal on the Oscars red carpet... until we saw him arrive with a woman! Who was she? Of course, we looked into it for you.

The Chilean actor and Internet sensation attended the 95th Academy Awards with Javiera Balmaceda Pascal, one of his two beloved sisters.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who Is Javiera Balmaceda?

If we see her so loose on the red carpets and so in control of the situation with Pedro Pascal, it is because she is more than familiar with the entertainment industry. Javiera Balmaceda Pascal has worked for decades in large media companies such as HBO, Amazon, and Cartoon Network, among others.

She is currently Head of Local Originals for Amazon Studios, where he is in charge of the streaming platform’s original content for the Latin American region, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Balmaceda, for example, was instrumental in the company’s promotion of the bioseries Maradona: Sueño Bendito, as well as other titles aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences (such as El presidente and La jauría).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Incidentally, she is also involved in another Oscar-nominated film. Balmaceda is one of those responsible for Argentina 1985, nominated for an Oscar for Best International Picture.

This is not the first time she accompanies Pedro Pascal to premieres and awards; she supports him in all his projects. We could also say that Javiera is the sister-in-law of all of Latin America!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story written in Spanish by Cora Bravo in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte