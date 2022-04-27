Prince Harry and Meghan married fast so she could get protection, new book reveals

Harry was worried Meghan would get harrassed by paparazzi and needed her to be protected.

To many, Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle was going too fast to the point of questioning his motives, but now, thanks to a new book, we might get a glimpse into the not so rushed decision to marry the American actress.

According to Tina Brown’s new book, “The Palace Papers”, the Duke of Sussex was eager to marry Meghan Markle so she could get police protection after she became a royal member.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: The Royal Family should be watching and learning from Harry and Meghan

Tina mentioned in her book the concerns most of the royal members, especially Prince William had as to how fast Prince Harry was taking his relationship with Markle since they started dating.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The author claims to have spoken with more than 120 people for her new book and one of the anonymous sources said that Prince William suggested that Meghan should have had more time to build a life in the UK before getting married to his little brother.

However, the decision Harry made was to give Meghan police protection a royal member should get and avoid paparazzi and even a dreadful event like the one that ended Diana’s life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Harry’s riposte can be summarized as, I am told, ‘Well, actually the best way I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection,’” Brown wrote.

But that was not the only concern. Tina suggests that it was also Markle’s age (35 at the time) that was a decision-making factor since her biological clock was not getting any younger and he wanted a family as soon as possible.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Finally almost two years after the couple had their first date, both tied the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

It was in January 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced that they were leaving their duties as senior royal members and moved to California.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now, the couple has two kids: Archie and Lilibet, and live happily, away from the paparazzi in Montecito, California. They continue to support organizations that help causes they believe in like empowerment and mental health.

Podría interesarte