Prince Harry spoke about democracy and freedom on his first speech at the United Nations

Prince Harry gave a speech at the United Nations as part of the Nelson Mandela International Day activities. He was accompanied by Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry spoke this Monday at the United Nations headquarters to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day and during his speech, he addressed the problems democracy and freedom have faced in recent years and urged all world citizens to mobilize and confront them.

Harry called to take as an example the legacy of Nelson Mandela and to never give up in the defense of values and principles.

“We have a choice: either we become apathetic, fall into despair and surrender to the gravity of what we face, or we do what Mandela did every day,” he told the UN General Assembly floor.

The Duke of Sussex recalled how the historical South African president, who spent 27 years in prison for his fight against apartheid, was always able to “find the light,” even in the darkest moments, and work tirelessly for what he believed in.

Harry acknowledged that the situation in the world today is complicated, with a pandemic underway, the climate crisis “wreaking havoc” and certain groups using “lies and misinformation” to harm the majority.

“From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom,” he insisted, making an apparent reference to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights.

The youngest son of Prince Charles and Diana said that today he sees Mandela’s spirit reflected in those who mobilize to protect the environment, in young activists for equality and justice or in the work of organizations such as World Central Kitchen, the initiative of Spanish chef José Andrés to fight hunger and with which his foundation collaborates.

In a speech that lasted about 15 minutes, Prince Harry highlighted his love for Africa, the place where he claims to have felt closest to his mother and where he knew he had met his “soul mate”, Meghan Markle, who accompanied him today in New York.

The couple entered smiling and hand in hand at the United Nations headquarters to participate in the ceremony in memory of Mandela, in which several senior officials of the organization and national representatives, along with other personalities such as the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, took part.

Since 2010, the UN celebrates Mandela’s birthday every June 18 with a day in which it encourages people to dedicate at least 67 minutes to work in favor of the community as a tribute to the 67 years he dedicated to public service.

