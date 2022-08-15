Prince Harry’s underwear that he left in Las Vegas 10 years ago will be auctioned

The price of the garment will start at USD $10,000 and part of the proceedings will be donated to Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan’s organization.

If you are a royal enthusiast and a huge fan of Prince Harry, then this auction is for you. A Las Vegas exotic dancer is ready to sell a piece of clothing the young Prince left in the city ten years ago.

According to a TMZ report, a piece of underwear that Prince Harry wore on his controversial trip to Las Vegas ten years ago will be auctioned next Thursday.

The garment has been in the hands of dancer Carrie Royale since 201, who, according to the American publication, said she “feels the time is right to sell it.”

The underwear of the grandson of the Queen of England will be put up for sale just ten years after he allegedly lost it by betting it in a game that included a “striptease” in a Las Vegas hotel, recalls the publication.

The exotic dancer claims she was in the hotel room with Harry when he undressed playing pool until he was naked. Royale claims she will also auction off a bathing suit she wore that night.

The underwear owner believes her sale comes at a time that brings “a full circle for Prince Harry” and adds that she is “organizing the auction to help him remember his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control,” TMZ quotes her as saying.

Live and online bidding begins Thursday at 10:30 p.m. PCT, with a starting price of $10,000.

If bidding reaches $800,000, the winner will walk away with a 3-liter vintage 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose 3-liter bottle wrapped in 24-karat gold, valued at more than $200,000, she adds.

The head of the auction ensures that part of the proceeds from the sale will go to Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell.

With information from EFE agency.

