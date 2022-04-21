Queen Elizabeth II get her own Barbie to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee

The doll is a tribute to the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth on the British throne.

There is no secret that Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most known women around the world and to celebrate her 96th birthday, Mattel launched a special edition of Barbie as the longest-reigning British monarch.

The Queen has been transformed into a Barbie doll to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee which marks her 70 years on the British throne.

The doll is part of the Barbie tribute collection, which according to Mattel, “pays tribute to “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy”.

For this special edition, the company took inspiration from some of the Queen’s most iconic wardrobe pieces. The ivory gown dress the doll is wearing resembles the one she used on her coronation day in 1953.

It is also wearing a replica of the tiara Her Majesty used on her wedding day and pink and blue ribbons modeled after ones given to her by her father George VI and grandfather George V, the company says.

If you want to have a literal piece of history on your shelf, then we are sorry to tell you that as soon as the $75 dollars doll was released, it got sold out.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, held during the first week of June, activities such as concerts, races, lunches and of course the famous Trooping the Colour parade will take place across the United Kingdom.

