Queen Elizabeth won’t formally abdicate, but the transition is already happening

Queen Elizabeth has reduced her public appearances to a minimum but, though she will never abdicate they’re positioning Charles as the future King.

On Thursday, May 10, Prince Charles attended the state opening of parliament for the first time ever, one of the Queen’s most important duties of the year. It wasn’t only a historical moment for Charles but also for the Queen, who has only missed the event three times in her life; the first two because she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. This last time, it was reported the Queen didn’t attend due to her failing health and mobility restrictions.

It’s been clear that in the past couple of years, the Queen’s health has declined; however, since the beginning of the year, she’s been canceling more and more public events and responsibilities, almost only attending those made virtually from her now an official residence, Windsor Palace. Queen Elizabeth stated that since Covid-19 (which she got in February) has left her “tired and exhausted,” and adding her already persistent physical mobility difficulties and her age, it’s clear that she can’t be doing all the job a monarch requires.

Now, the whole monarchy has been planning what’s probably one of the biggest events in the past decade for this summer, the Platinum Jubilee, and although the Queen is expected to attend her celebration as head of the country for 70 years, it is now unclear if she’s going to be able to do so. In the meantime, the only event confirmed for Queen Elizabeth is the Trooping the Colour parade and the appearance on the balcony which will only be attended by active working members of the Royal Family.

This decision could mean that the institution is already shaping what the future Royal Family will look like. It has been reported that Prince Charles is planning to have a reduced public Royal Family once he becomes King, and the balcony event has always been the public image of the entire Royal Family. So, although it’s possible that the Queen won’t be attending all these events, plans have already been made to have Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton as the hosts of these events. So, if the Queen is clearly not well enough to carry out her duties, why doesn’t she abdicate?

No abdication

We’ve seen Royal houses like the Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium passing the crown to the new generation while the former monarchs have retired to a life in peace. However, while other Royal Families in Europe have seen abdication as a symbol of renewal and modernization of their institutions, in the UK the word is still something of a taboo.

When King Edward VIII (David) ascended the throne, he expected the Royal Family and parliament to accept Wallis Simpson, the woman he loved, as his future Queen. It didn’t happen, and in a move that they were not expecting, the King abdicated in favor of his brother Bertie, Elizabeth’s father and who would become King George VI. For Bertie and his family, this was a toll he didn’t ask for, and they always blamed David for his early death. So, as you can imagine, abdication has always meant a lack of responsibility for the British Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth has stated in the past that she will never abdicate as she made a promise to God to rule until her last moments of life. That sense of responsibility has been her trademark during these past seven decades, and although she would definitely benefit from retirement, she won’t fail to keep her promise. So, what now?

There are only three ways to go. One is abdication which is pretty much out of question. Another possibility would be enacting a Regency Act. This happens when the monarch is temporarily incapacitated to rule leaving all the responsibilities to the next in keen, or many cases to one of the parents when monarchs were too young to rule. Once the monarch is fit to carry out their duties, the Regency is canceled. Right now, the Royal Family is working through a Regency model though not formally.

The last option is just to leave things like that and wait for the inevitable. When the Queen passes Charles immediately becomes Queen. It seems that the institution is doing a mixture of the last two to avoid abdication at all costs but without making the formal proceedings.

A smooth transition

Instead of formally abdicating, it’s clear that the monarchy is already planning a smooth transition so that when the time comes, Charles’ accession will be only a formal matter. Little by little, the Queen has been stepping down from her duties delegating responsibilities to other members of the family, mainly Prince Charles.

So, this was the first highly important government event that Charles has covered for his mother. But besides him attending and reading a message from the Queen, the event had other implications. Prince Charles was accompanied by his wife Duchess Camilla, who the Queen has recently announced will be known as Queen Consort Camilla, and his eldest son Prince William. Having them both next to him, at such an important government event, is also positioning them as the most important figures of Charles’ monarchy scheme.

Lastly, a source close to the monarchy declared that plans for Prince Charles’ coronation are already underway. Prince William and Duchess Catherine are also working on their plans as the next Prince and Princess of Wales, and Camilla has already the Queen’s blessings to become Queen consort when the time comes. It seems that everything is already set for a very smooth transition, which is essential if they want to keep the monarchy alive.

