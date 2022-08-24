What is quiet quitting, the new trend to “stop working” without losing your paycheck

Here is everything you need to know about quiet quitting, the new approach to work and office hours taken by millennials and gen-zs.

Millennials, as well as Generation Z, have been denouncing for years the bad labor practices that come from the past and that have great repercussions on both physical and mental health.

Now, thanks to social media, many young people have expressed the labor abuses they experience, which range from unpaid overtime, and very few vacation days, as well as having to be available almost 24 hours a day.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The COVID-19 confinement that caused the majority of the world’s population to have to work at home, increased this lack of rights, since some bosses, seeing that their employees were at home all day with internet access, took it as a pretext for working hours to be extended to almost all day.

For this reason, on social media, it is common to see publications about the time we have in our day-to-day is not only to work, but we can enjoy many other things, so it began to form a trend that has already gone viral on TikTok and here we tell you about it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What is Quiet Quitting?

This new way of working was formed as a revolution against the excessive work culture and aimed that people only do the tasks that are established in their contracts in the time that was agreed upon when they were hired.

The reality is that quiet quitting does not propose that you leave your job, but that you only do what you are supposed to do during the established hours, and stop feeling guilty when you disconnect at the end of your workday and ask for payment for overtime or tasks that do not correspond to your job. It also encourages not taking extra work without proper compensation since it’s out of your contract description.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In short, the aim is to put an end to abusive practices and for workers to feel safe to demand their rights, as well as to use their time outside of work to rest or do the activities they enjoy the most.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte