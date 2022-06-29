R Kelly is sentenced to 30 years of prison for abuse charges

R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced at a court in New York city for crimes he’s committed for over 20 years.

After over 20 years of multiple allegations of abuse from women and minors, singer and producer R Kelly was finally sentenced to 30 years in prison this Wednesday. The sentence comes as a huge victory for the Me Too movement as one of the high-profile cases in the industry.

In September 2021, a jury in New York declared R Kelly was guilty of the crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering (a type of extortion) on all accounts. This Wednesday, at a federal court in Brooklyn, judge Anne Donnelly passed down the sentence and declared that R Kelly’s crimes “were calculated and carefully planned, and regularly executed for almost 25 years.” She added that he taught his victims that “love is enslavement and violence.”

BREAKING: R&B singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse. https://t.co/63L9C6w8xq — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2022

It took the many victims of R Kelly to speak up against the producer, and after a carefully set suit against the singer and a painful trial where victims described the degradation and humiliation they endured, justice finally came.

R Kelly had been charged with 21 counts of minor abuse in 2002, though he was acquitted in 2008 of all charges. In 2019, he was arrested and has been behind the bars since then. Today, dressed in a prison attire Kelly has finally faced justice and although he’s been convicted, his legal team declared they’re going to appeal the verdict since R Kelly “disagrees with the characterizations that have been made about him.”

A U.S. district court judge in Brooklyn sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison Wednesday. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and eight counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law, in 2021. pic.twitter.com/X8CKlxYQCc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2022

Still, it’s difficult that he can get away with his crimes this time. He will be facing another trial at a court in Chicago this August for the same charges plus obstruction of justice and is due to face court in Minnesota as well. Federal prosecutors asked for a sentence of at least 25 years in prison due to the severity of his crimes claiming that they “need to protect the public from further crimes.”

