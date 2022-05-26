Ray Liotta, “Goodfellas” actor, is dead at 67

The actor passed away while he was filming his next movie. Causes are still unknown.

Ray Liotta, the actor who played mobster Henry Hill y Martin Scorsese’s crime classic “Goodfellas” has passed away aged 67.

According to reports, he died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film “Dangerous Waters”. Details about the causes are still unknown.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Liotta’s career breakout came in 1990 after he played mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s classic film, alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

After Hollywood’s doors were opened, he participated in several films, being his most iconic roles in “Field of Dreams”, “Cop Land”, “Corrina, Corrina”, and “Blow”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen and he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, who was with him in the Dominican Republic.

Ray was born in Newark, New Jersey and at an early age, he was abandoned at an orphanage. He was adopted when he was six months old by Mary and Alfred Liotta who gave him a very typical family environment.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He graduated from acting from the University of Miami and before trying luck in Los Angeles, he lived for a while in New York where he participated in various low-key productions and soap operas.

During his career, he received several nominations to the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2004, he participated in an ER episode. His role earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte