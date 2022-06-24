Anger, despair and heartbreak are just some of the reactions after the SCOTUS overturn to abortion rights

Here are some of the most powerful reactions to the decision that could have a huge impact on women’s rights.

Right after the US Supreme Court announced and overturn abortion rights letting each state to decide whether allow or prohibit a safe pregnancy termination, politicians and even world leaders spoke their minds about the ending of almost 50 years of ruling that guaranteed women their reproduction rights and freedom.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady released a letter to express her feelings toward the decision. She mentioned how this overturn would impact on the “fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies”.

She also did a reference to how “our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through” the same and now, as a young generation, we have to find the ways to fight it.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Nancy Pelosi

The House speaker called the ruling “outrageous and heart-wrenching” since it is “ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions”.

Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Hillary Clinton

The Senator said the SCOTUS decision was “infamy” by not letting choosing having a child something between patients and their doctors.

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.



Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

President Joe Biden

President Biden said it was a sad day for the nation because for the Supreme Court decided to strip away American citizens a right that was already protected. He also said that now, the “health and life of women of this nation are now at risk”.

Today is a very solemn moment for the United States.



The Supreme Court expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They simply took it away. That's never been done to a right that is so important to so many Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Alexis McGill Johnson

The president of Planned Parenthood Fund tweeted that the decision was a demonstration of power from politicians over women’s bodies, “deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives”.

The Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives. But make no mistake—we are a movement that will demand we are treated like equal citizens. — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) June 24, 2022

Gloria Steinem

The feminist activist and writer tweeted that banning abortions “does not stop the need for them, it just bans their safety”.

Banning abortions does not stop the need for them, it just bans their safety.

Don't agonize. Organize.#BansOffOurBodies #wewontgoback pic.twitter.com/b21oQQe1vs — Gloria Steinem (@GloriaSteinem) June 24, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The democrat Senator highlighted how the banning of safe abortions puts poor and marginalized women at risk.

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

Barack Obama

President Obama called the banning of abortion an ideological whim that “attacks the essential freedom of millions of Americans” and he called on to support organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the United States of Women which continue to fight for legal and safe abortions.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organization Director-General showed concern for the decision. “I am very disappointed because women’s rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights” said to Reuters.

