Rebel Wilson opens up about gaining weight and reminded us that we are more than what the scale says

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- July 7, 2022

Rebel Wilson opens up about gaining weight and reminded us that we are more than what the scale says

The actress candidly confessed she gained some pounds during a vacation break and that it is ok.

Vacations are for relaxing, disconnecting from the world, and enjoying the moment, and that’s exactly what Rebel Wilson did. The Australian actress, who has documented her weight loss on social media, came clean and admitted to gaining weight during her vacation, but also reminded us that the number on the scale doesn’t define her at all.

Through her Instagram account, the actress revealed that during her vacation at an all-inclusive resort she gained almost 7 pounds and “lost all the self-control she had,” but she also said that was okay because tomorrow will be a new day where she can go to the gym, hydrate properly, eat healthily and above all, love herself.

You might find interesting: Body neutrality or why is ok to not love your body sometimes but rather own it

“It doesn’t help at all to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not well after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know that YOU are more than your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗,” she wrote in one of the photos she uploaded from her vacation.

Of course, many of her followers and Hollywood friends reacted to her comment by applauding the empowering message she had sent and some even mentioned that they would have liked to have had a role like her when they went through their worst moments where they didn’t feel comfortable in their bodies.

Since Rebel Wilson started the process to lose weight, she has been candid about the motivations and challenges she has encountered. The actress mentioned that the main reason she did it was to undergo fertility treatment and be able to become a mother.

Like her, celebrities such as Camila Cabello and model Ashley Graham have joined the body acceptance movement, which aims to empower women to feel comfortable in the skin they inhabit, with their flaws and virtues.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

