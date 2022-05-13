These are the 15 small but very significant things to know of your partner, according to a therapist

Here are the 15 “small but very significant things” you should know of your partner who you’ve been dating for six months.

Getting involved in a romantic relationship can take its time. We know that there are the sparks at first, but as time goes by, you really get to know your partner, what they like, which are their triggers and even what is their favorite food in case you need to pamper them a little.

Of course, it is not the same knowing your partner of 4 months as knowing the person you’ve been with romanticly for more than a year or even 4 years! Is a process of knowing each other and adjusting to each other to really compliment yourselves.

That is why Jeff Gunther, a Portland-based therapist, has taken his TikTok account to give some advice on relationships based on the actual science and one of his most popular tiktoks tells the 15 simple but meaningful things you should know about your significant other if you’ve been dating for six months.

Things like who is their favorite TV show or who is their best friend are things you should know if you want to have a deeper and more meaningful relationship to last longer.

You have to keep in mind that this is not like a questionnaire you should ask your partner, but you will notice that by now, you surely know most of the answers because they have come up at any given time during your relationship.

Here are the 15 “small but very significant things” you should know of your partner who you’ve been dating for six months:

How do they want to celebrate their birthday? How much alone time, if any, do they need? What’s their favorite food? What turns them on and gets them in the mood? How long do they need to get ready and head out the door? What’s their favorite TV show, movie, and band? What’s their most controversial take? Who’s their best friend, and why? What family member triggers them the most? What will instantly make them laugh? What’s their biggest insecurity? What’s the best way to support them when they’re stressed or upset? What do they ultimately want from this relationship? What do they allow themselves to splurge on financially? What’s their biggest guilty pleasure?

According to Guenther, knowing these simple and “unimportant” things is just a clear sign that an intimate and deep relationship is being formed.

So, how many do you know?

