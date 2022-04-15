Close sources claim Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s splitting rumors are false

Rumors about ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna just before giving birth were spread throughout the internet. A close source to the expecting parents denied them all.

Thursday night social media was filled with rumors, accusations, and even memes that claimed that ASAP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna just weeks before she’s having their baby. Comparisons between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were the most common comments on social media, and although the news went to Twitter’s number one trend, there were no serious media taking on the rumors, which made people think if they were actually true.

The story claimed that the rapper had cheated on Rihanna with the shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who has been working with the Fenty mogul. However, this Friday, TMZ reported that a close source to the couple assured that none of the accusations, neither the cheating nor the breaking up were true. According to the source, the couple is happily waiting for their bundle of joy to arrive.

“100% false on both counts. 1 million percent not true. They’re fine,” reported TMZ.

On her part, designer Amina Muaddi addressed the rumors by claiming that although she believes that “an unfounded lie spread on social doesn’t deserve any response and clarification,” she has a lot of respect and affection for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky so she wishes these rumors stop soon so they can go back to their lives.

Neither RiRi nor ASAP have commented on the matter, and it’s likely they won’t. Whether false or true, it’s clear that Rihanna is quite far along in her pregnancy, and dealing with subjects like this isn’t something she will be jumping on at this very special moment in her life.

