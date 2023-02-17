Rihanna Responded to Backlash Towards Her Baby Pics: ‘Keep Your Lil Cougar Paws Away’

Rihanna showed her teeth to defend her baby, and we stan!

Rihanna responds to the criticism towards her baby, and we are with her, who criticizes a child? Recently, the Barbados singer and her family posed in some pictures for British Vogue, where she also talked about her new stage of motherhood and how her life has changed since the birth of her first child, which has caused more than one woman to feel identified with her, in addition to the love that she and A$AP Rocky have for their baby.

Rihanna showed off some of her family pictures through her Instagram account, going out of the convention because, in this union, the traditional gender roles have been left in the past, and we love it. However, that was not all, the artist shared some of the photos specially dedicated to her baby, and her caption was not to the liking of many, although RiRi knows how to defend herself very well and, this time, she bared her teeth for her beloved son.

Rihanna Responds to Backlash of her Baby

Through her Instagram account, Rihanna shared some pictures of her session with Vogue; in one of these we can see a gallery of the singer next to her son, both in red silk sheets, with a black dress, and the little one in white diapers. The photo is pure art, as the hair conveys that she is the lioness mom who will always protect her little one.

In the photo description, Rihanna wrote: “My son so fine! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue!” to accompany her post, and that’s when the criticism started.

Users criticized Rihanna for using the word “fine” to refer to her baby because the word is related to a sexy person or someone attractive, which the Internet didn’t like at all. “She didn’t just say fine.” “Who says a baby is fine?” to which she replied, “Her mother!” But that wasn’t the only comment Rihanna responded to.

“Fine!!!? Rather cute, adorable...he’s not a grown man, hahaha,” was the comment that ignited the singer’s fury, and she responded, “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!” And well, we get it.

Rihanna will obviously do everything to protect her baby, that includes setting the networks on fire, and she shows us that both physically and virtually she will do everything to keep her child from suffering and from being attacked.

We love Rihanna, and her new mommy’s side is giving us life!

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

