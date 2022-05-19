Rihanna’s baby is born! She and A$AP Rocky welcome a healthy child

According to reports, the baby boy was born a few days ago in Los Angeles, California.

It is time to call Rihanna a mother officially. The Barbadian singer gave birth to a healthy baby boy last May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The baby boy, whom we still don’t know the name, is the first child of both Rihanna and A$AP. The couple broke the news of their expecting with a series of very cool staged paparazzi photos in Harlem, New York, the neighborhood where Rocky was born and raised.

These pictures were the beginning of a Rihanna era in which she redefined pregnancy style by wearing bold looks that showed her bump and celebrated her body.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were long-time friends and their relationship came as a surprise with their baby announcement. Talking to Vogue, Rihanna said that she found Rocky to be very supportive during the pandemic and when she introduced him to her mother she absolutely love him.

“My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump”, Rihanna said.

All we have left is to wait for the right time the couple decides to share a picture of their lovely boy. In the meantime, congrats to them!

