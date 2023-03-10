Rihanna and Katy Perry Reportedly Had a Fleeting Romance That Chris Brown Ruined

The singers were inseparable, and one day, they simply stopped talking to each other.

We never imagined that Rihanna would become the person with whom ‘I Kissed a Girl’ would become more meaningful to Katy Perry. For a long time, the celebrities maintained a great friendship to the point of sparking rumors that they were more than friends, and although they never denied or confirmed it, there were attitudes by which their fans assured that the love between them was evident.

On several occasions, they were caught frolicking, looking at each other tenderly, and even, giving each other several kisses, to reinforce the friendship. Well, that doesn’t mean that they had a romance because they could be one of those true friendships where trust shows.

At the time, each had their respective boyfriends, Rihanna was with Chris Brown, and Katy was with Russell Brand. According to specialized media, the comedian never liked that his fiancée was spending that much time with Rihanna, precisely because of the love rumors that surrounded them.

Katy and Rihanna End their Relationship over Chris Brown

The singers went everywhere together, that’s why it surprised everyone when they practically ignored each other during the 2013 Grammy Awards. However, this friendship or supposed romance that the celebrities had ended because of Chris Brown.

It turns out that Rihanna held on to her relationship with the rapper, who physically assaulted her a few hours before an awards ceremony, which Katy repudiated. Three years after the terrible incident, the singer got back together with him, which she confirmed by kissing him in public.

That action reportedly broke Katy’s heart, who was the first to show signs of her estrangement from Rihanna when she told the media that she hadn’t seen her for a long time. “We went to dinner, and that was it, I haven’t contacted her since the incident,” the ‘California Girls’ performer said.

And although some claimed that Katy could not stand seeing Rihanna with the rapper out of jealousy, she always showed that it was nothing more than concern for the violent situation that her friend was going through. “I love her, and every time I see her, I remember the light she has. There’s a lot of darkness in this business,” Katy said referring to Riri.

Currently, they are both moms, and every time one refers to the other, they do so positively wishing each other the best. But it seems that that powerful and intense friendship is gone forever.

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

