Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Most Hilarious Memes (Compilation)

By:
Maria Isabel Carrasco
 - February 13, 2023

lifestyle

Social media users didn’t hesitate to make the most hilarious and witty memes of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show!

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was one of the most anticipated in almost a decade. Not only had Rihanna refused to do the gig for many years, but also it was the first time she performed in public in over six years!

Although the iconic singer and beauty mogul, didn’t bring any special guests, nor did tons of wardrobe changes, we can all agree that seeing her performing those anthems felt like the warm hug we all needed.

Not only that, as usual, RiRi is making history as she becomes the very first pregnant woman to perform at the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show! According to People, a rep of Rihanna confirmed what many thought while seeing the performance, claiming that she is, in fact, pregnant with baby number 2!

Now, as it always happens with these massive events, one of the highlights happened behind the screens where thousands of minds from all over the world poured their creativity into meme form to immortalize this moment in history. Let’s see the best memes regarding this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Tags:musicMusic HistoryCelebrity CultureRihannasuperbowlmemes
