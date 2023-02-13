Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Most Hilarious Memes (Compilation)

Social media users didn’t hesitate to make the most hilarious and witty memes of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show!

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was one of the most anticipated in almost a decade. Not only had Rihanna refused to do the gig for many years, but also it was the first time she performed in public in over six years!

Although the iconic singer and beauty mogul, didn’t bring any special guests, nor did tons of wardrobe changes, we can all agree that seeing her performing those anthems felt like the warm hug we all needed.

Not only that, as usual, RiRi is making history as she becomes the very first pregnant woman to perform at the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show! According to People, a rep of Rihanna confirmed what many thought while seeing the performance, claiming that she is, in fact, pregnant with baby number 2!

Now, as it always happens with these massive events, one of the highlights happened behind the screens where thousands of minds from all over the world poured their creativity into meme form to immortalize this moment in history. Let’s see the best memes regarding this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show!

SHES ON STAGE RHIANNA IS ON STAGE AND SHE FUCKING OPENED WITH BITCH BETWGR HAVE MT MONEY #SuperBowl #Rihanna #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/ZQFeT3W2fI — derreck|♑︎ (@honeymewns) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Adele when Rihanna starts performing pon de replay tonight pic.twitter.com/DIySVdHN0z — 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 12, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

Somebody said “they don’t call him ASAP for nothing” hahahhahahahah smh #pregnant #RihannaSuperBowl — Brenda A (@bren_dtas) February 13, 2023

Nobody:



Rihanna during the Super Bowl halftime show: pic.twitter.com/zr7Eq9AQun — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023





