Despite all rumors, the Royal Family wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday

Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla shared the same photo to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday.

Today is Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, and naturally all friends, family, and fans have turned into social media to wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday. Some members of the Royal Family did their part and shared their best wishes on social media, including William and Kate, despite all the feud rumors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, shared a very similar post on Twitter (with the same picture), wishing Meghan a happy birthday. Naturally, this sparked even more gossip on social media claiming that they only did it to avoid even more gossip had they not done it. Royal fans have also noted that William and Kate sign the tweets they write themselves pointing out that this was the job of a community manager and not their will to have a nice touch with Meghan and Harry.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

The now estranged brothers haven’t made amends since Harry quit his duties as a member of the Royal Family, and the feud allegedly got more intense after the interview the Sussexes gave to Oprah. Since then, the brothers have only met three times in person, one at an event to honor late Princess Diana, at Prince Philip’s funeral, and, more recently, last month during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee where both attended the Thanksgiving service on her honor.

Still, more than making amends as many thought would happen, Harry and William sat on completely different sides of the cathedral and wouldn’t even look at each other. Many also believed that this would’ve been the perfect chance to introduce Lilibet Diana to her aunt, uncle, and cousins, but the reunion didn’t happen, showing that there’s still holding on to a grudge that might take a long time to ease.

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

During the Jubilee week, Harry and Meghan did have a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth to introduce her to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana. Prince Charles and Camilla also met her in what a close source claimed was a very emotional moment for Prince Charles. Although they weren’t seen hanging out in public, it seems that the relationship between the Sussexes and the Cornwalls is on better terms since they actually shared a photo of Meghan and Harry during the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Perhaps the birthday wishing is a sign of peace between the couples; however, it doesn’t seem they will be having a reconciliation any time soon. It was recently reported that William and Kate are touring in the US soon and they don’t intend to meet with Harry and Meghan, claiming they have a tight agenda. Royal commentators have argued that this is a lame excuse since anyone can make time for a brief meeting or even share a cup of coffee. On the other hand, Harry and Meghan don’t seem too eager to go back to that royal lifestyle and engage in public events for that matter.

Who knows what will happen with that Royal drama, for the moment, we can only join them and wish Meghan Markle a very happy 41st birthday.

