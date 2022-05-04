Celebrities that you wouldn’t believe are related to royals

It has been proven through genealogical studies that these celebrities have a relationship with royalty as they share ancestors at some point in existence.

Humanity has been reproducing itself for thousands of years, therefore all these years make the maxim that the whole world is interconnected through 6 or 7 contacts, or so says the theory of the six degrees of separation which claims that any person on the planet can be connected to another through a chain of acquaintances that has no more of five intermediaries.

Two people become relatives as long as they have a common ancestor in their family tree and the number of generations that separates them from that ancestor is what determines the degree of kinship, therefore the closer in time that ancestor is located, the closer the family relationship will be.

The theory of six degrees of separation applies to any human being on this planet, including royalty with certain celebrities; you could even share an ancestor with Queen Elizabeth II without knowing it.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is an 18th cousin of Queen Elizabeth, she is related to Alexander Spotswood, the 10th great-grandson of King Edward III. Alexander lived from 1676 to 1740 and was an officer in the British Army and the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Meghan Markle

Yes, before she married Prince Harry she was already related to the royal family, in a distant way of course. Meghan is a direct descendant of King Edward III, according to the New England Historic Genealogical Society, this makes her and Prince Harry 17th cousins.

Benedict Cumberbatch

He played his own ancestor King Richard III, a 15th-century king. Genealogists said they are second cousins, 16 times removed.

Hugh Grant

He could trace his lineage back to King Henry VII of England and King James IV of Scotland. He is also distantly related to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp may be a 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Dr. Nick Barratt established a possible connection between Johnny and the royal family. One branch of Deep’s ancestors is descendant of the 15th-century aristocratic couple Sir William Gascoigne and his wife Margaret Percy both from Yorkshire in England.

Margaret was a direct descendant of King Edward III. Queen Elizabeth is descended from King Edward III, 17 generations removed, and is a cousin of Johnny Deep, who in turn is the 20th grandson of King Edward III.

Beyoncé

She is a 25th cousin, once removed with the actual Queen Elizabeth II. Their common ancestor is King Henry II, who was Queen Elizabeth’s 24th great-grandfather.

Elle and Dakota Fanning

The Fanning sisters are direct descendants of King Edwards III, they’re also 21st cousins of the Duchess of Cambridge. What a small world!

Céline Dion

She is a 9th cousin, once removed to the Duchess of Cornwall, but she also is distantly related to Madonna. They are 10th cousins once and twice removed and share two different ancestors.

Bill Hader

He is a descendant of Edward I and Roman Emperor Charlemagne, he even joked about that on an episode of ‘Finding Your Roots’ saying ‘The conqueror of Europe? I couldn’t even get the coffee maker to work this morning’.

Ozzy Osbourne

Not only is The Prince of Darkness, but he is also related to both English and Russian royalty. Ozzy is related to Russian Tzar Nicholas II and English King George I.

