ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

BBC suspends regular programming due to Queen Elizabeth II’s delicate health condition

By:
Lau Almaraz
- September 8, 2022

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Prince Charles could become King Regent if the Queen’s health keeps deteriorating

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

BBC suspends regular programming due to Queen Elizabeth II’s delicate health condition

Lau Almaraz
lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision; her health condition is complicated

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Gordon Ramsay and other top chefs get beat by Mexican farm cook on YouTube’s list

Yazmín Veloz
lifestyle

Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for €250 million; accuses him of wanting to get back at her

Yazmín Veloz
lifestyle

Situationship: The toxic relationship limbo when you have something, but you don’t know what it is

Yazmín Veloz
lifestyle

Barbie: This year’s Day of the Dead special edition is giving full fashionista mariachi vibes

Anna Brenda Sánchez
lifestyle

Keanu Reeves and how he found love again after tragedy

Yazmín Veloz
lifestyle

The reason why Meghan is and will continue to be the Duchess of Sussex

lifestyle

What does it mean if a person is born and dies on the same day?

Gabriela Castillo
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The official British state channel canceled its programming until 6:00 p.m. local time.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s delicate health condition, BBC One suspended its regular programming. The official television station is currently broadcasting a BBC news special, which, according to various media reports, will be followed by the scheduled BBC News at six, starting at six o’clock in the evening.

Presenter Huw Edwards showed up in a dark suit, white shirt, and black tie, all in keeping with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the Royal Family passes away. Since that time, the channel has been dedicated to broadcasting continuous news coverage of Elizabeth II’s health.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The BBC’s protocol according to London Bridge

Recall that the protocol known as “Operation London Bridge,” which includes BBC Two suspending regular programming and taking over BBC One’s programming for the transmission of the announcement of the Queen’s death when it happens.

At the entrance of the official residence, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers, barriers are being placed to keep out the people who are already gathering outside the place with flowers, to send the best vibes to Queen Elizabeth II after announcing her delicate health condition.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Members of the Royal Family have arrived at Balmoral

A British Air Force (RAF) plane with about seven members of the royal family of the United Kingdom on board, including the Duke of Cambridge, landed Thursday around 15.00 GMT at Aberdeen airport (Scotland), where its passengers are expected to travel to Balmoral Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported today by the BBC, in addition to Prince William, the Duke of York, Andrew, second son of the sovereign and the Earls of Wessex also traveled on the aircraft. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was visiting Europe with his wife Meghan Markle, this week and is already on his way to the UK as reported by an official spokesman of the Sussexes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the other hand, it is also known that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla were already at Balmoral when news about the Queen’s health broke out. The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, William’s wife, will stay in Windsor with her children, Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:BBCroyalsbreakingBreaking News
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING