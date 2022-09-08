BBC suspends regular programming due to Queen Elizabeth II’s delicate health condition

The official British state channel canceled its programming until 6:00 p.m. local time.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s delicate health condition, BBC One suspended its regular programming. The official television station is currently broadcasting a BBC news special, which, according to various media reports, will be followed by the scheduled BBC News at six, starting at six o’clock in the evening.

Presenter Huw Edwards showed up in a dark suit, white shirt, and black tie, all in keeping with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the Royal Family passes away. Since that time, the channel has been dedicated to broadcasting continuous news coverage of Elizabeth II’s health.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The BBC’s protocol according to London Bridge

Recall that the protocol known as “Operation London Bridge,” which includes BBC Two suspending regular programming and taking over BBC One’s programming for the transmission of the announcement of the Queen’s death when it happens.

At the entrance of the official residence, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers, barriers are being placed to keep out the people who are already gathering outside the place with flowers, to send the best vibes to Queen Elizabeth II after announcing her delicate health condition.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Members of the Royal Family have arrived at Balmoral

A British Air Force (RAF) plane with about seven members of the royal family of the United Kingdom on board, including the Duke of Cambridge, landed Thursday around 15.00 GMT at Aberdeen airport (Scotland), where its passengers are expected to travel to Balmoral Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported today by the BBC, in addition to Prince William, the Duke of York, Andrew, second son of the sovereign and the Earls of Wessex also traveled on the aircraft. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was visiting Europe with his wife Meghan Markle, this week and is already on his way to the UK as reported by an official spokesman of the Sussexes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the other hand, it is also known that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla were already at Balmoral when news about the Queen’s health broke out. The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, William’s wife, will stay in Windsor with her children, Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte