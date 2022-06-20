“It wasn’t easy”, says Camilla Parker-Bowles about the scrutiny she faced after dating Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall also talked about her actual relationship with Prince Charles and how they enjoy each others company.

Despite Prince Charles and Camilla being married for over 17 years, the Duchess of Cornwall has finally spoken about their relationship, what is like being a grandma and how she has learned to live with public scrutiny after being considered the one responsible for Prince Charles’s and Diana divorce.

Speaking to British Vogue, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that the media attention she had after Charles’ divorce and then when they started dating one year after Diana’s death had a huge impact on her and her relationship with the media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It’s not easy. I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. “Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized”, she said to Vogue.

You might find interesting: What will happen when Charles becomes King

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She added, “I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”

Prince Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 at a polo match. Charles was 21 and one of the most eligible bachelors; Camilla was 23 and was in a kind of formal relationship. They had plenty of things in common and very similar personalities.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, both married different people. Some believe that The Firm itself avoided Charles to marry Camilla and instead chose Diana as the perfect image for the future Queen.

Throughout Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage, Camilla was always seen as the one that damaged their relationship, when in reality it was deemed from the beginning since they were not one for each other.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speculation about their possible affair intensified after transcripts from a phone call were released in 1992. Years after Diana’s death in 1996, the couple made it official that they were dating and in 2005 they got married in a civil ceremony.

During the interview, the Duchess, who has received the Queen’s approval to become the next Queen Consort, also discussed how her relationship with Prince Charles is and how, despite the multiple engagements both have, they stay close supporting each other.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day,” she told Vogue.

She also revealed that when both have some spare time, they enjoy sitting close to each other reading a book.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

Podría interesarte