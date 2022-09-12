Dorgi: the cute dog breed that the late Queen Elizabeth II “created”

What happens if you cross a corgi with a dachshund? The Queen of England found the answer.

On April 21, 1944, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the future Queen of England, turned 18 years old. Her father, King George VI, gave her a Dorgi puppy, which was the first of many she would have throughout her life: Susan. Both she and her sister liked dogs, but Margaret did not have a corgi but some Dachshunds. It was from a cross between one of Isabel’s Corgi and a Dachshund that a new breed was born: the Dorgi.

The first Dorgi in the Royal Family, and probably in history, was named Pipkin. He was a cross between Elizabeth’s Welsh Pembroke and Princess Margaret’s dachshund. Being part dachshund, Dorgis tend to have back problems: they are very small, but their spine is too long and that brings them long-term problems.

Queen Elizabeth II had dozens of dogs, Corgis and Dorgis, throughout her life. However, in 2015 she decided to stop “collecting” these animals because, at her advanced age, she declared that she did not want to leave any behind after her passing. Then, in 2018, came the death of Willow, the last of her corgis: she was 15 years old and passed away from cancer. Remember the famous Olympics episode in which Queen Elizabeth appeared with Daniel Craig as James Bond? Willow stars in there:

The Queen’s last Dorgis were Vulcan and Candy. Vulcan died in 2020, but Candy still appeared with her during her platinum jubilee celebration. By the time of her death last September 8, the Queen had four dogs, two Corgis, one Cocker Spaniel, and a Dorgi. The fate of her beloved dogs was something people were wondering about, but it’s been announced that they will be taken by the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, aka the Duke and Duchess of York. Although the couple divorced in the nineties, they have a great relationship and live together still.

