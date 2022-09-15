Guard faints while guarding Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

The broadcast from the Westminster Burial Chapel had to be interrupted.

A guard guarding the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall fainted and hit his head on the floor, after a grueling day of several hours guarding the coffin of the former monarch. While thousands of people were passing by to say their last goodbye to the Queen, the guard could not take it anymore and faint.

The moment was captured live by the BBC’s uninterrupted transmission from the chapel where the remains of Queen Elizabeth are kept. The guard, who was wearing a black uniform, first begins to lose his balance but manages to compose his position. Seconds later, however, the man faints and falls to the floor. Immediately, two other guards arrived to help him. Upon realizing what had happened, the BBC cut the transmission for a few minutes while the medical services attended to the guard.

BBC suspends live footage of the Queen’s lying in state, after guard faints. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/6FUwfwb0qJ — JackThompson (@Jack_Thompson_8) September 14, 2022

Since Wednesday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin rests at the Palace of Westminster where the inhabitants of the United Kingdom and tourists from around the world can go to say goodbye before the state funeral to be held next Monday at Westminster Abbey (next to where the remains are currently lying). According to several reports from London, people are waiting up to 30 hours in line to see Queen Elizabeth II for the last time. In the case of the guards, the shifts and rotations would be six hours, although, in this particular case, the man did not bear all the physical effort involved.

Next Monday, September 19, Westminster Abbey will host the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. According to many specialists, the event could be one of the most watched in history, given the significance of who was the world’s longest-reigning monarch. Dignitaries from all over the world will be present along with members of the Royal Family to bid farewell to Elizabeth II with full honors.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

