Royal parenting 101: Kate Middleton’s gracious ways while being under the public eye

Kate Middleton was under public scrutiny during the Platinum Jubilee for her youngest son’s behavior.

One of the Platinum Jubilee highlights, or at least the moments that became viral worldwide, has to be the few appearances the youngest of the Cambridges had during the four-day celebrations. Prince Louis, who is only four years old, stole everybody’s thunder with his reactions to what was happening around him both during the Trooping the Colour on the first day, and during the parade on Sunday.

During the Trooping the Colour, we could see the young Prince making what many thoughts were funny faces and gestures like covering his ears. These images that were all over social media and printed press, were received as hilarious; however, on his second and last appearance, the narrative changed into how a brat he was and what a poor job Kate Middleton was doing (as if the father hadn’t been just two seats away).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Take a look at this: Was the Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth’s public farewell to her subjects?

So, on that matter, let’s just start by saying that commenting on others’ parenting ways isn’t nice; nobody shares the same experiences, and we’re not being seen by millions through the screens of their phones scrutinizing every single move you make. As expected, many netizens didn’t hesitate to pour criticism on their social network profiles for how “badly educated” the young Prince is.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Let’s be clear about something... THE KID IS FOUR! I’d really love to see the young kids of those who felt morally superior to comment on another person’s parenting style, handle having a four-year-old sit still for more than 15 minutes in an environment full of distractions and stimuli. Kate, who was sitting right next to the Prince, handled his cheeky attitude with grace while having the eyes of the world over her.

Yes, the royals make use of nannies and all sorts of aids to educate their children while they’re fulfilling royal duties all over the country and even the world. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re detached from their children. Many of us grew up with hard-working parents who had to sacrifice time with us while working and many of them manage to balance things out to provide their children with quality time.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We can’t know for sure how the Cambridges deal with parenting behind closed doors, but what we’ve been able to witness through their interviews is that, unlike elder Royal generations, they are way more open to sharing their struggles with the public. This all is Princess Diana’s teachings, who as we know was determined to give their children the most normal education possible.

Following Diana’s steps, William and Kate try to give their children age-appropriate and normal experiences so they can have their feet on the ground. They attend the school like any other children, they have playdates, they go on vacations with their parents, and yes, occasionally they have to put up with some public duties that 99% of the children will never experience. But all in all, the Cambridges, have kept their kids outside the spotlight as much as possible, giving them a healthy childhood.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Many compared Queen Elizabeth’s footage on these occasions while she was a child to those of Prince Louis. They’ve even compared his siblings at that age, but we have to understand that every kid is different. Even Queen Elizabeth must’ve had a bad moment during a royal engagement we never saw simply because, back in the day, getting these moments on camera wasn’t as easy as it is today.

Yes, we’re talking about privileged children that were born into a very peculiar situation in which the world is constantly looking at them expecting the very best behavior at all times. But shading their parents for something that literally all kids do, is simply ridiculous. Seriously, we need to stop thinking that social media grants us a moral right to comment on every single aspect of someone else’s life! And more importantly, we need to stop thinking that it’s only the mother’s job to educate the kids! Why no one said anything about Prince William?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte