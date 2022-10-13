King Charles III shuns grandson Archie with his Coronation date

King Charles set a date for his Coronation day just one month after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

This last month has been hectic for the Royal Family who didn’t only have to deal with the mourning of the late Queen Elizabeth but had to change almost all things within the institution for their new King, Charles III. Although Charles ascended the throne the moment his mother passed, and has been acting as head of the state since people were wondering when the official Coronation would take place. We now have answers.

It had been speculated that the long-awaited Coronation of Charles III would take place on June 2, 2023. This date came to people’s minds for two reasons, one: warmer weather, and two: it would be honoring the date Queen Elizabeth was crowned, June, 2. However, Buckingham Palace has just announced the official date, and Royal Fans are not happy.

King Charles III will be crowned in a less lavish ceremony on May 6, 2023. Why are Royal fans angry? Well, turns out, that date was already marked on the Royal calendar with no other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child’s 4th birthday. Many have taken this decision as a total shun to Archie Mountbatten Windsor who, by the way, should’ve been given the title of Prince a month ago together with his sister Lilibet Diana.

Although many have claimed that the King’s agenda must be full and May, 6 was the best date, others think that he could’ve chosen a totally different day that would not outshine his grandson’s birthday. Taking into account that things are a bit rough between father and son, this decision was taken by many as a deliberate way to make a statement on where the Royal Family is regarding the feud. Also, it was rumored that King Charles reached the Sussexes regarding the titles of their children saying that he would grant them what should be theirs by right as long as Harry and Meghan were respectful to the institution.

Now, as for the Coronation, Buckingham Palace stated that “the Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” It has been said that the Coronation will be more austere than that of Queen Elizabeth to be empathic with the economic crisis the UK, and the world, are facing. That is, it will keep the pageantry everybody loves, as the statement reads, but they won’t go all out as previous Royal events have done so.

The statement also noted that Queen Consort Camilla will also be coronated alongside her husband. Something new since, as we can remember, Prince Philip never got the title of King Consort, thus he never experienced a coronation per se. The big event will take place at Westminster Abbey as all British monarchs have been coronated for the past nine centuries.

As for little Archie, he’ll likely have a small birthday party as his sister Lilibet had this past summer, while the Royal Family was enjoying the multiple events of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

