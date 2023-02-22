King Charles Invented the Worst Excuse to Avoid Intimacy with Princess Diana

Princess Diana repeatedly asked King Charles III to be together, but he always rejected her with the same excuse.

It’s not news to know that the marriage of Princess Diana and King Charles III was more than broken. She always showed him her love and he sought ways to keep her away, even intimately. More than 30 years have passed since their relationship ended, but the topic resurfaces with the official coronation of of the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on May 6th.

Princess Di was loved by her people but mostly despised by her royal equals. She passed at the age of 36 in a mysterious car accident on August 31, 1997. She was recognized for her kindness, but also for the hell she endured alongside her husband. King Charles III was unfaithful to her on numerous occasions, lied to her, and never defended her from the royal family, who labeled her as ‘different’ and covered up everything he did to protect the image of the heir to the throne at all costs.

Charles’ Lame Excuse to Avoid Intimacy with Princess Diana

Among so many stories surrounding their controversial marriage, there is one for which King Charles is undoubtedly deserving of the crown, but for the biggest royal jerk. The monarch would have invented the worst excuse to avoid intimacy with Diana, after the birth of their second child, Prince Harry.

According to the unauthorized biography The King: The life of Charles III by journalist Christopher Andersen, Princess Diana insisted time and time again to be intimate with her husband, but he always rejected her. Charles repeatedly reminded her that he no longer loved her; however, that wasn’t the worst part. One day, Princess Diana asked him why he didn’t want to make love to her.

King Charles, tired of his then-wife’s ‘almost begging,’ invented the worst excuse of all: “I don’t know, dear, I think I might be gay.” In 2016, the orientation of Queen Elizabeth II’s son was questioned after the magazine American Global Magazine published photographs of the monarch kissing another man. Obviously, the royal family sought ways to protect their image... again.

Whether King Charles’ response to Lady Di was true or false, his infidelities, lies, and mistreatment of her during her short but very remembered life are not justified.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

