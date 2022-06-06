Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable photo of Lilibet Diana on her 1st B-Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an adorable photo of Lilibet Diana on her first birthday party.

Amid the grand four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated another milestone in their lives, the first birthday of their second child and only daughter, Lilibet Diana. The Sussexes and their children arrived in London on Wednesday 1, one day before the celebrations started.

It was rumored that the couple brought their children, Archie and Lilibet to meet their great-grandmother the next day and that they even celebrated together Lili’s birthday on Saturday. This was a very important moment for the couple who quit their royal duties two years ago. The Queen hadn’t seen Archie since he was a baby and hadn’t met Lilibet yet.

Lili, who was named after Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Princess Diana, looks so big and cute in the photo shared this Monday by Harry and Meghan. The picture was taken at her birthday party hosted by her parents at their UK home in Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan invited close friends and family for the celebration that was said to be a “casual, intimate backyard picnic.” One of the guests Misan Harriman took the “candid, spontaneous photograph” and shared it on social media to celebrate Lilibet.

A spokesperson of the Sussexes commented that the couple was touched by the birthday wishes Lilibet Diana received from all over the world on social media. Not only that, they were really “amazed to learn that people around the world made donations” to the World Central Kitchen in her honor. Over 100 thousand dollars were donated on Lilibet’s behalf to the organization that has been quite active in providing food in Ukraine and more recently Uvalde, Texas.

It was reported that on Sunday, one day after the party, the Sussex family went back home to California before the ending of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This was Lilibet’s first trip to her father’s home country and Archie’s return since he was six months old. Although the children didn’t attend any of the Jubilee celebrations, Meghan and Harry were seen on both the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday and the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

While everybody is expecting a photograph of Queen Elizabeth and her namesake great-granddaughter, royal commentators think this cute photo of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, will be the only one we’ll see in a while since it’s been known that the Sussexes want to be as private as they can when it comes to their children.

