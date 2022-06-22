ADVERTISING

Queen Elizabeth didn’t denied Harry and Meghan a photo with Lilibet Diana

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- June 22, 2022

They didn’t even had the intention to get the so-called photo.

Right after the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it to the tabloids after a “close source” had declared that the Queen had denied them the chance of taking a picture of their youngest daughter Lilibet Diana with her. According to this story, the fact that the couple weren’t able to take the picture lots of fans had been waiting damaged their deal with Netflix who were allegedly working with the Sussexes on a reality show.

It seems that this story has now been refuted. The alleged “royal expert” told the British tabloid outlet The Sun, that she had heard that Netflix was really upset Harry and Meghan weren’t able to land that photo that would’ve given a lot of money to the streaming service. However, this commentator, Angela Levin, isn’t an expert per-se but a self-proclaimed “royal expert,” which means she is not a close source to the royal family and thus an unreliable source.

According to the New York Post, the couple didn’t even attempt to get the so called photo of Queen Elizabeth meeting Lilibet Diana. They didn’t see it right to ask for something like that given the monarch’s health condition and rather kept the meeting as a close and private moment in their lives.

Truth be told, Harry and Meghan were reluctant to travel the UK and ended up having a low-profile visit to avoid all sorts of gossip and speculation around them and let the Queen keep the spotlight of the celebration. Of course, it didn’t happen entirely and even the slightest appearance unravelled all sorts of articles and rumors about the estranged couple.

However, bearing this in mind, it’s kind of obvious to see why the story of them visiting the Queen only to make money over a photo of their daughter with her, seems quite unlikely of them.

Tags:royals
