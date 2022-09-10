Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate, together at Windsor after the passing of Queen Elizabeth

The Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales went to see the tributes left for the Queen at Windsor.

For the first time since June, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan were seen together this Saturday to see the floral tributes left at Windsor to honor the late Queen Elizabeth. Last June, the brothers attended a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but even there, the estranged siblings avoided each other.

This Saturday, both couples went together giving a message of unity during these harsh times. It’s clear that the Sussexes are making their own life in California and aren’t planning on coming back to their Royal duties. It has been even more clear that the couple isn’t happy with the institution. However, with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, it seems that all problems can be left apart at least for a while to pay respects in a civilized way.

Just a couple of months ago, it had been announced that the recently-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, were having an official visit to the United States, and it had been suggested that William and Kate had no intentions of arranging a visit to Harry and Meghan. On the other hand, since the Sussexes announced a European tour, it was likely rumored that they didn’t want to see them either. Still, life has other plans, and it seems that the passing of Harry and William’s grandmother is strong enough to make the brothers make amends at least during the mourning period.

Both couples arrived together at Windsor and took some time to greet the crowds who haven’t moved since the news of the Queen’s passing became public last September 8. They collected some floral arrangements and spent some time seeing the tributes placed at the gates of Windsor. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and their respective families, did the same at Balmoral where the Queen passed.

After this surprising public reunion, we’ll likely see both couples together in the upcoming events including the state funeral that will be held next September 19, at Westminster Abbey. On Sunday 11, Queen Elizabeth’s body will start its journey back to London as it will be taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It was announced that her daughter, Princess Anne, will be traveling with her. The journey from Scotland to London is part of Operation Unicorn, the plan traced years ago in case the Queen passed in Scotland.

