Harry and Meghan will go on a mini tour to the UK and Germany in September, this is all we know

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex representative, they will visit different events in London, Manchester, and Düsseldorf, Germany the first week of September.

Just when we thought we wouldn’t have more news on the Sussexes for a while because they could be taking a mini break from public life after their assistance to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a spokesperson confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK and Germany in early September.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” said a spokesperson.

The couple is expected to attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5, then fly straight to the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany which will begin on September 6, and then fly back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8.

The last time we saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK was for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June and, although they did not appear on the balcony next to other senior royal members, we did get a glimpse of the couple in a near window next to other royal kids.

Harry and Meghan also attended the Thanksgiving service in honor of the Queen at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Later, the couple released the first picture of Lilibet hinting that Queen Elizabeth had finally met her great-granddaughter.

Their visit also comes amidst an ongoing legal dispute over their security arrangement while in the UK after Prince Harry requested a High Court to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family since he lost his taxpayer-funded police security after stepping back from royal duties.

It is unclear if in this visit, the couple will meet with Queen Elizabeth or any other royal member.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California in 2020 months after they announced they would be steeping out as working senior royal members and would begin to look for financial independence.

