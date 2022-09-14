Meghan Markle reappears at Queen Elizabeth II’s final procession

All eyes were on Meghan and Harry at the church service ahead of next Monday’s state funeral at Westminster.

This Wednesday, the United Kingdom lived one of the most solemn moments after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. After her return to London, after receiving honors in different parts of Scotland, the coffin of the monarch left Buckingham Palace for Westminster for the last time.

From today until next Monday, her remains will open for visitors at the side of the Abbey where the state funeral will be held on September 19. Within the procession on Wednesday, and the religious service at Westminster, one of the most followed characters by the British was undoubtedly the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales is full of emotion as she watches on. pic.twitter.com/Jge2KWmhFf — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 14, 2022

The last procession of Elizabeth II and the farewell of her people

Elizabeth II’s mortuary chapel located in the British Parliament has opened its doors this Wednesday at five o’clock in the afternoon, local time, to be visited by tens of thousands of citizens lined up in the center of London to say goodbye to the sovereign. The wake will be open until 6:30 a.m. next Monday morning when the coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world.

The public broadcaster BBC will broadcast live inside the chapel through its websites and other platforms, to facilitate that those who are abroad or unable to travel also have the opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen. Crowds of people are waiting patiently, some for days, for their turn to say goodbye to Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, located, according to the official route, in the vicinity of Parliament, across Lambeth Bridge, and along more than 10 kilometers along the south bank of the River Thames.

The Queen, who died last Thursday at the age of 96, rests on a catafalque covered with the royal standard, with the imperial crown on top, in the oldest building of the parliamentary complex, watched over by guards and, sometimes, members of her family.

