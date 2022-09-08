Prince Charles could become King Regent if the Queen’s health keeps deteriorating

The possibility of naming Prince Charles King Regent is already under review after Queen Elizabeth’s health condition was announced.

Early this Thursday Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her official Summer residency in Scotland. Some members of the Royal Family have already arrived while the rest is reportedly on their way.

Now, although Buckingham Palace hasn’t added anything new regarding the Queen’s health condition, Royal and political commentators claim that considering the seriousness of her condition, the possibility of a regency is already under review.

Protocol dictates that if the monarch is unable to carry on with their political duties, a regency must be established. That is, a regent reigning on the monarch’s behalf. Historically, regencies have been applied to minors while they become of age; however, if Queen Elizabeth’s health is indeed delicate and continues to deteriorate, it will be necessary to name a regent.

Of course, the candidate would be Prince Charles, the heir to the throne. If a regency is instituted, Charles would be able to conduct official diligences that only the Queen can do like attending Privy Councils and the openings of Parliament.

So far, senior members of the Royal Family have taken over some royal duties in the past years allowing the Queen to have a more comfortable life. However, she has still fulfilled the key responsibilities of a monarch either virtually or by moving her office into her residencies. Just recently, she appointed Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, at Balmoral.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but if Queen Elizabeth II’s health keeps worsening it’s very likely that Buckingham Palace and the Parliament will be appointing Prince Charles as King Regent.

