Prince Harry’s recent interview regarding the Queen is perceived as offensive

Prince Harry said on a recent interview that he wanted to visit the Queen to make sure she had ‘the right people around her.’

As it’s well known, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to the Netherlands for this year’s Invictus Games, an event he founded and that appears now as a private patron since he stepped back as an active member of the Royal Family. Seeing the Sussexes back together into the public arena caused a stir, but it was his visit to the Queen last week that made it to all news.

What seemed like a nice gesture by the public and royal commentators of a grandson visiting his grandmother, especially after she’s declared she’s not in the best health condition, is now deemed as offensive and condescending. Why? Well, Harry gave an interview to Hoda Kotb from the American outlet TODAY in which he declared he visited Queen Elizabeth to make sure she’s around the ‘right people,’ and that she just wants to protect her.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that “being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.” But, he also pointed out the special connection they have and how humor is their own way of a bond. Harry claimed there are things she only talks about with him and that despite the time and distance that bond was still strong. Now, why are these remarks seen as offensive by many? Well, commentators claim Harry was being condescending towards the rest of the Royal Family implying that he had doubts the Queen wasn’t taken care of properly.

As a matter of fact, it seems that the relationship between his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William is still on a rough patch. When Hoda Kotb asked Harry if he missed his family as in his father and brother, the Duke of Sussex simple dodged the question and said he always misses his kids when he’s far away and that his family is now Meghan and their kids in their new family dynamics in the US, a place he now calls home with all it implies.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After seeing Queen Elizabeth, it became public that Harry and Meghan had been invited to the Trooping the Colour parade and balcony event as part of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Prince Harry said in the interview that he still doesn’t know if they’re going to be attending since there’s a lot of organization going on on these trips, including security, which has been one of the main issues he’s had with the Crown, as an institution.

However, one thing about that interview that was actually quite nice was related to his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry was asked if Archie was aware of his grandmother and her life, to which he said that he talks about her all the time and even has some pictures of her displayed at home. He added that he feels his mother has been taking care of him now, especially in the past two years since he stepped back as a Senior Royal: “It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother, and now she’s very much like helping me out.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte