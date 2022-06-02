Where were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Trooping the Colour parade?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted giggling with other royal members during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer active members of the Royal Family, the Sussexes were invited to celebrate alongside the Queen her Platinum Jubilee. The couple, who had visited the Queen a few months before, agreed on making a special visit to honor Harry’s grandmother in her 70 years on the throne.

However, as we know, this year, the traditional balcony scene was different, and only working senior members of the Royal Family accompanied the Queen on the balcony. That is, Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, Prince William and his family, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and the now-retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were photographed at the Major General’s Office, Horse Guards Parade earlier. The couple were seen chatting with the Duke of Kent, and Meghan was spotted playing with Savannah Philips, Mia and Lena Tindall.



📷: Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett pic.twitter.com/MULet9QWpl — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 2, 2022

So, if Prince Harry and Meghan weren’t invited to make a formal appearance with his family, where did the Sussexes enjoy the parade? Well, the couple was spotted hanging out with other royal members at the Major General’s Office at Buckingham Palace. Meghan was wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder navy dress and a big sun hat that matched perfectly with Prince Harry’s navy suit.

The Sussexes looked happy chatting with other royal members like Harry’s grand-uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, Sarah Tindall, and her brother Peter Philips (both children of Princess Anne) and their children.

Now, although the Trooping the Colour parade is the most important event of the Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit looks promising as it’s been said the couple will celebrate Lilibet Diana’s first birthday this Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth. This will be the first time the monarch will meet her great-granddaughter and the first time she’ll see Archie Harrison in over two years.

It seems that Prince Harry is making his best to make amends with his estranged family, although he keeps talking about the lack of security the institution has provided for him and his wife. According to close sources, the Sussexes have already met with Prince Charles and Camilla, but there are no plans for Harry will meet with his brother, Prince William, to whom rumor has it, the relationship is even more distant.

Hopefully, the celebratory vibes will bring the brothers back together so we could see more of the Sussexes and the Cambridge as we have in the past.

