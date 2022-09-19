The little-known ‘romance’ between Britney Spears and Prince William

In the 2000s, Britney Spears and Prince William had a sort of email flirtation, but their fleeting romance never went any further.

Only Britney Spears fans at heart know that episode in history when the so-called Princess of Pop probably came close to becoming a member of the British Royal Family after a fleeting romance with Prince William.

It was 20 years ago, in the 2000s, that Britney Spears, while achieving success in her career, maintained cyber contact with the eldest son of the newly appointed King Charles III. It is said that although they did exchange several emails where the flirtation was evident, the busy schedules of both and the circumstances meant that they never met in person.

What is striking now is that if the communication had continued, probably the singer, who was 20 years old, would have become a true princess, because at that time, the now Prince of Wales, who was also 20 years old at the time, was open in meeting people. In fact, just one year later William met his now wife Kate Middleton, whom he married on April 29, 2011.

Britney Spears confirmed her history with Prince William

During an interview with host Frank Skinner in 2002, Spears revealed that she was corresponding with Prince William, and they had even arranged a dinner date in London while she was on tour in the UK. However, it never happened because he didn’t show up and stood her up.

“We exchanged emails for a while, and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” she said. Although Spears allegedly never knew the reason why the Prince changed his mind to meet her, The Sun newspaper revealed that Lady D’s son had an engagement.

In September 2021, Christopher Andersen, royal biographer, revealed in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan more details of that fleeting romance.

“They tried to be together when they were young..... They may have had phone conversations, but I don’t remember them being together during that period,” he said.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

