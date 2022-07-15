William and Kate will allegedly snub Harry and Meghan during US visit

Many thought this would be a great opportunity for the Royal siblings to make peace, but the Cambridges are allegedly avoiding any meeting.

As Queen Elizabeth disappears more and more into a calmer life in the luxuries of her residency at Windsor Castle, it is clear that the Crown is turning the spotlight on her heirs in the line of succession. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are attending more events, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are being showcased more as the future of the Monarchy.

Since the disaster that the Caribbean Tour was for their image and the Crown’s, there have been some changes in how the Cambridges are being presented publicly. Prince George is joining his parents more and even they have tossed the formality of their titles on their social media presence simply signing as William and Kate.

For many, the only thing that is missing to get rid of all the backlash regarding the Cambridges is if they would make amends with William’s estranged brother Prince Harry. It was thought that the Queen’s jubilee would be the perfect setting to do so, but it was clear that none of them had the intention to approach the other even when they were sitting at the same hall in St. Paul’s Cathedral during the Thanksgiving service in honor of their grandmother. They didn’t even try to approach them to meet Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana who turned one year during that weekend.

It was recently announced that the Cambridges will soon embark on a US royal tour, their first in eight years. They will be hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize awards and will attend some more events during the brief tour. Now, as soon as the tour was announced, the question if Wills and Kate will attempt a meeting with Harry and Meghan arose. Many royal commentators jumped in to say that it would be a better and less stressful environment for reconciliation, but it seems that the Cambridges are planning to avoid meeting them.

“When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it’s a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it’s such a vast place,” said royal expert Neil Sean.

Apparently, William and Kate’s schedule will be quite packed so they will only be attending a few events and then fly back home. However, this seems like a poor excuse since everyone can squeeze a couple of hours into a very tight agenda.

Close sources to the Cambridges declared back in the day that William was really hurt by his brother’s declarations on the infamous interview with Oprah, and that he has no interest in making amends with Harry for that reason. Fans were fast to notice that William didn’t even turn his head to look at his brother on the other side of the aisle during the Jubilee service, and this could be the reason.

So, it’s very likely there won’t be a brothers’ reunion this time, still, fans of the royal family hope it won’t last forever.

