The secret voice messages Princess Diana left for Harry and William’s future wives

As if Princess Diana had known she wasn’t going to be around for long, she taped some messages to her sons and future brides.

Princess Diana was known for being a loving and caring mother that did her best to give William and Harry a happy upbringing despite the toxic marriage she endured and a normal education to make her sons aware of the world they were living in. By doing so, she broke many royal protocols that today, Harry and William are fully grateful for. However, it seems that Diana was well aware she wouldn’t be around her children for long, and according to a close friend of hers, who prefers to remain anonymous, she left some voice messages to William and Harry, and their future wives, who would be Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

According to the source, Diana wanted these messages to be played to them during important moments of their lives so she could “advise them about their life ahead.” After recording her life for the biography Diana: Her True Story, written by Andrew Morton in 1992, Diana realized she had a tool to imprint her voice and give William and Harry some “motherly advice.” When the book was published, Diana kept a cassette recorder she would use on and off for her last five years of life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Diana’s friend explained that she was making the tapes to guide her sons and also to keep being an important part of their lives as she had done so until that moment: “she thought it was quite clever - and loved the idea of being what she called a ‘nagging mum from beyond the grave’. She found it quite amusing.”

One day, when the source visited Diana, she had just finished taping one of these messages and, to her surprise, she played it to her. It was a message for William’s future wife, who ended up being Kate Middleton. Once the recording was over, Diana and her friend started wondering what type of woman William would end up marrying. By that time William was about 13 or 14 years old and had just started to show interest in girls. According to the source, Diana was very excited about the idea of William finding a good woman to marry and have kids with; she was certain that William would become “a wonderful husband and warm and caring father -more like her than his own dad, who was rather cold and aloof.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another thing, the source claims they discussed was that Diana was certain William would end up with a “beautiful, smart, and independent” woman, and quoting the source “she was right, Kate is all that and more.”

So what was Diana’s message for Kate? This is what the source said about it:

“Brace yourself for a one-way chat. Obviously, we haven’t met—though I want you to know I certainly wish we had. I know I’d adore you and we’d be fast friends. You have to be someone truly special. If you weren’t, you wouldn’t be my William’s wife.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The conversation carried out with a piece of advice to deal with the pressure of marrying into royalty and how to lead a successful marriage under those circumstances:

“For your marriage to survive the public glare and the private pressures of royal life, it will take patience, compromise, understanding, trust, loyalty, and, of course, love. [...] But you both must work at it. On a daily basis. I’m sure you’re aware of my failings and those of William’s father. Learn from these mistakes. Build a relationship that endures. You deserve it. And so do your children.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last but not least, Diana finished her conversation by reminding her that family is the most important thing and that she wanted Kate to love and care for her children as she had done with her own. She wanted her to pass her future grandchildren her love: “Cherish your children for me. They carry my heart. Let them know I love them and will always watch over them.”

Diana’s friend didn’t share what the tapes for Meghan Markle said, probably because the one that she happened listened to was this one for Kate, but she assured that Diana left an equal amount of voice messages for both their sons and their future families.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW





Podría interesarte