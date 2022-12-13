Prince Harry thought his aunts would love his wife; however, the illusion was shattered into a thousand pieces.

Because the royal family was not the only one, Princess Diana’s sisters rejected Meghan Markle, even in front of Prince Harry. The happy couple has been trending recently after releasing their new documentary, in which they tell their version of events after quitting their royal duties.

What has drawn the most attention is the alleged mistreatment Meghan Markle has received from her husband’s family, so much that led her to think she could never fit into the royal family. Despite everything, Harry and Meghan always bet on their love, even if that depended on leaving behind the life around the Crown, intending to abandon the pressure that pursued them and the controversies in which they were involved since the day their relationship came to light.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The day Princess Diana’s sisters allegedly shunned Meghan Markle

In the middle of the first three chapters of his documentary, Harry expresses that his wife would have gotten along excellently with his mother, Princess Diana, and even that they would have become best friends. Regarding this subject, writer Tom Bower revealed that one of the things the prince was most excited about after meeting Markle and realizing that she is the love of his life, was to introduce her to his mother’s family.

When the long-awaited day arrived for the youngest son of the now King Charles III to introduce his boo, his expectations immediately went to the ground. Bower claims that Harry’s aunts, Jane and Sarah, allegedly rejected Meghan Markle and pointed out that she had nothing in common with Diana of Wales, a situation that, according to Bower, affected him deeply.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This situation caused deep sadness in Prince Harry, as he wished his family had seen the similarities of Meghan with the beloved Princess Di; because, according to the Duke, both suffered very similar problems when it came to blending into the royal family. From that moment on, Harry was very disappointed with his family in general.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the Duke’s friends also felt some rejection towards Meghan Markle, even reportedly calling him “crazy” after he introduced them to each other and realized that the couple had more than just a friendship.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Harry and Meghan documentary

The Netflix docuseries is intended to let the world know the Harry and Meghan’s side of the story, and disprove “incorrect facts” that have dogged them since they began their relationship. However, many viewers have already questioned the facts of the first three episodes and now doubt whether everything is true about the couple or they are just trying to clear their name above all things.

Despite the problems, Harry and Meghan are happily married and have two children. The couple is 100 percent sure that they are the love of their lives and that they are fighting for the life they want, and above all, that they deserve. In Harry’s case, the life his mom, Princess Diana, would have liked to have.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte