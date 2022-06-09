Did Queen Elizabeth really refuse to be photographed with Lilibet Diana?

According to an insider, Queen Elizabeth forbade professional cameras during the meeting.

Amid the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, there was a private event many royal fans were waiting for, the long-awaited reunion of Queen Elizabeth and her great-grandkids, Archie and Lilibet. The 96-year-old monarch had already met Archie when he was just a baby and hadn’t got the chance of meeting Lilibet.

So, the happy family reunion happened on Thursday, 2, the very next day after the Sussexes arrived in London, and on the very first day of celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a couple of public appearances, their kids were kept out of the spotlight, making fans wonder if at least a photo would be posted of the big meeting. It didn’t happen.

At first, it was suggested it was the Sussexes the ones who didn’t want to publish any photos since they’ve been quite private when it comes to their children. However, after a cute photo of Lilibet on her first birthday was released, speculation began. According to sources who claim to be close to the Crown, it was Queen Elizabeth the one who rejected the photo-op with Lilibet Diana and Archie.

This anonymous insider, told the British media outlet, The Sun, that “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.” As we know, the Sussexes have been capturing their lives for the past year to make it into some sort of reality show, and Queen Elizabeth didn’t want anything to do with that. Fearing that the photo would be leaked to US media, she decided to forbid professional cameras during the meeting.

Harry and Meghan’s PR team have been reached to comment on the matter, but they haven’t said anything yet. Still, many royal commentators believe this information is false. They believe that they were all in the agreement that this was a private gathering and since the Queen experienced some discomfort during the Trooping the Colour parade, Meghan and Harry decided not to bother her with photos.

There was no beef between, the royal couple and Queen Elizabeth after this since it’s been said that they met with her a second time on Friday to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday. The couple also hosted a private picnic party at their British home in Frogmore Cottage, where the adorable photo of the birthday girl was taken. This is the second picture we’ve seen on her after their Christmas card was released.

Still, fans are waiting for at least one photo of Lili’s brother, Archie, who is now three years old!

