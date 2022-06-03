What’s Queen Elizabeth’s health condition after the Trooping the Colour discomfort?

Queen Elizabeth felt some discomfort during the Trooping the Colour parade and thus has decided to skip some Jubilee events.

On the first of four grand days of celebration for the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appear in front of a big crowd to salute and witness the traditional Trooping the Colour parade in honor of her official birthday. However, Buckingham Palace issued a statement where they claimed that the monarch had experienced “some discomfort.”

Later on, they announced she would be missing Friday’s thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, religious service to give thanks for the seventy years of service as monarch of the United Kingdom. They explained that they considered the logistics of transportation and decided it was best for her to stay at Windsor, where she now lives. Her missing such an important event, and the fact that she wasn’t feeling that well the day before, has made people question the health condition of the 96-year-old Queen.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Queen Elizabeth II has been known for her keen sense of responsibility when it comes to attending events, and she’s rarely scrapped engagements at the last minute. However, in the past year, she’s been putting her health before and has only attended a very few public engagements while attending other matters through video conference from her home at Windsor Castle.

Only last month, Queen Elizabeth missed the opening of Parliament, an engagement she had only missed two times before when she was pregnant with her sons Andrew and Edward. Prince Charles attended the event in her name.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The thing is, the Queen is 96 years old, as reasonably, her physical condition isn’t the same as it was a couple of years ago. Adding to that, she’s declared that Covid had some toll on her overall health, not to mention that the loss of her life-long husband, Prince Philip, has also affected her emotional health.

Since last year, it’s been known that Queen Elizabeth has had some mobility issues forcing her to use a walking cane to help her walk. But it’s fair to notice that such an event as the Platinum Jubilee, is too much to force on her considering her age and health state. This doesn’t mean, that the Queen got sick during the parade, it’s just the institution and the family protecting her overall health and not pushing too far on it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Still, there are some private events the Queen might be attending during the Jubilee weekend. It was rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a party for their daughter’s first birthday and that the Queen was planning on attending to meet Lilibet Diana for the first time.

Podría interesarte