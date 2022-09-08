Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision; her health condition is complicated

Apparently, the situation is so worrying that even Harry and Meghan are already on their way to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth II.

Doctors attending Queen Elizabeth II said Thursday they were “concerned” about her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. In an official statement, Buckingham Palace reported that the monarch is nevertheless “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The health of the Queen, who has been experiencing “mobility problems” for some time, has worsened since she received Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Tuesday, who presented his resignation as Prime Minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, to whom she entrusted the formation of a government.

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle interrupted an appearance in Parliament to declare, “I know I speak for the whole House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. If there is anything further, we will inform the House,” she added. Elizabeth II, 96, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, which commemorated her 70 years on the throne, a record in British history.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The whole family travels to Balmoral

Prince Charles, the heir to the British crown, is at Balmoral Castle (Scotland) with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, while the Duke of Cambridge, William, is on his way after learning that the sovereign, 96, is receiving medical care, reported their respective official residences. The Prince of Wales traveled to Balmoral accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, according to Clarence House, his official residence. Prince William, son of Prince Charles and the late Diana of Wales and second in line of succession, has traveled to Balmoral from Windsor, where he now resides, according to Kensington Palace, the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke, who has just moved into a home on the grounds of Windsor Castle near London, was seen yesterday taking his three children, Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis to their new school near Ascot, close to the royal castle. Prince William has taken on more official engagements to help his grandmother due to his advanced age, as has Charles. Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that “the whole country is deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace” about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. “My thoughts, and those of everyone in the UK, is with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time,” the new head of government said via Twitter.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Tuesday, Elizabeth II received at Balmoral the new prime minister, whom she asked to form a new government after being elected leader of the Conservative Party, replacing Boris Johnson, who resigned last July. In the photo released of the meeting between Elizabeth II and Truss, the sovereign was seen smiling, but very thin and with a cane in her hand. The Queen adjourned yesterday a meeting of the so-called Privy Council, made up of officials and politicians who advise her.

Moreover, in the face of what is already a worrying situation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan, will travel to Scotland to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, whose health is of concern to doctors, reported a spokesman for the grandson of the sovereign and his wife. As already noted, Prince William is also on his way to the Scottish castle, while his wife, Catherine, will stay at Windsor with their children, Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis, Kensington Palace said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With information from EFE / Cover photo: EFE

Podría interesarte