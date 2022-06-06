Was the Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth’s public farewell to her subjects?

That last surprising appearance on Sunday to close the Platinum Jubilee might’ve been the perfect chance for her to say goodbye to her people.

Last weekend, the world joined the UK to celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth, with pompous events and heart-warming moments that have made history already. As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth was naturally the first one to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, making this moment also a milestone in her life and overall history.

One of the public’s favorite moments was without a doubt those short appearances by Queen Elizabeth throughout the four-days celebration. On Tuesday, the monarch greeted the troops on the iconic Trooping the Colour parade and even participated in the traditional balcony appearance alongside the active members of the Royal Family. Later that day, after feeling some “discomfort,” she went back to Windsor, her now official residency.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was announced that, after the discomfort and logistics, the Queen would be skipping one of the most important events of the Jubilee celebrations, the Thanksgiving Service in honor of her at St. Paul’s Cathedral. However, despite rumors of decaying health, the Queen appeared once more time on Tuesday to light Windor’s beacon, a tradition followed all over the UK.

As announced, the Thanksgiving service was held without the Queen but with the attendance of all the royals, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Later that day, the working royals spread throughout the UK to attend some local celebrations.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the Brits were saddened by Queen Elizabeth’s absence during the remaining celebrations, on Saturday they, and the entire world, we’re amazed by a little surprise the Queen had prepared to open the BBC’s Platinum Party outside Buckingham Palace. An endearing skit with the Queen and beloved British character Paddington introduced the iconic band, Queen. Great performers like Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys carried out the celebrations alongside speeches from the next in the succession line, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Sunday was the last day of celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee with a unique parade. However, what made it even more amazing was the surprising appearance of the Queen on the balcony surrounded by her heirs. The Queen was received by thousands of cheering subjects taking a very good glimpse at what might be the last time they see their monarch in such a public and emotional event.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Royal commentators, agree, that Queen Elizabeth might’ve made a great effort to appear on the Balcony to close the Jubilee celebrations to say farewell to her subjects. As it’s well-known, the 96-years-old Queen has been experiencing some medical issues that have given her some mobility complications. For the past couple of years, Queen Elizabeth has reduced to the minimum her public appearances and has delegated most of them to other members of the Royal Family.

This doesn’t mean we won’t see her again, she just shared some photos of a videoconference she held with Dylan Alcott, the chosen Australian of the Year, and she was looking radiant. What it’s likely to happen, is that the Queen will keep carrying out some meetings via video conference from her home at Windsor, and make fewer and fewer public appearances as time goes by. But, what is true is that her short, but emotional, appearances during the Platinum Jubilee, will be the last we’ll see of her at very public events. And, to be honest, she deserves some rest.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This long weekend has shown us a glimpse of the future of the monarchy. We got to see more of William’s children (even Prince George is now presented as a grown-up kid), Princess Eugenie brought her son August to the parade, and close sources claim the Queen finally got to meet her granddaughter Lilibet Diana. The institution is clearly planning ahead and smoothly introducing the key pieces of the new monarchy that’s coming and it wouldn’t be a surprise to know they even planned this surprise appearance by the Queen on Sunday so people would remember the iconic moment forever and get the chance to say farewell to the monarch that has led the country for the past seventy years.

Podría interesarte